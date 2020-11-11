NYC Legend DJ Spinbad Passes Away At 46

Just when it seemed like the cursed year that is 2020 was going to begin lightening up with the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the worst year in modern history continues to bring pain and sadness to the Hip-Hop culture.
According to The New York Post, legendary New York City DJ, Chris Sullivan a.k.a. DJ Spinbad has passed away at the age of 46. A friend confirmed news of his passing this past Tuesday (Nov. 10). As soon as word of Spinbad’s passing began to spread, artists and DJ’s from the culture took to social media to express their condolences and respect to the man who made a name for himself being a master on the wheels of steel.
😢😢😢 If you wanna listen to an Open Format Jedi DJ, he was one of the masters. A body of work for you to get educated if you don't know. Thank you #DJSpinbad 🙏 https://t.co/Qw6tCt6ElT
— DJChuckthEoLdSouL (@thEoLdSouLHFP) November 11, 2020
RIP to one of the illest…the legendary @djspinbad 👑
Thank you for your inspiration, your advice, & your contributions to DJ culture, Hip-Hop culture, & humanity as a whole. This 1 is difficult to process. Condolences to your fam & loved ones. Rest In Peace King. 🙏#DJSpinbad pic.twitter.com/dDyjFfoHPm
— DJ Wicked (@djwicked) November 11, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I have never met DJ Spinbad personal but he was one the reason that do mixtapes Back in the day those lethal mixtapes he used to put out i was like WOW!!!! He truly inspired me. Still today i still do mixtapes in the Christian genre.One of the most gifted and talented DJs I have EVER heard.RIP DJ Spinbad 🙏🏽 You will be missed
View this post on Instagram
This is a post I had hoped I’d never have to make but it’s with a broken heart that I have to say, bye to my brother, my friend, my DJ, one of the most creative and brilliant minds I’ve ever known… i can’t believe you’re not here anymore… trying to find the right pictures of us has me all fucked up and crying, because we have waaaay too many memories together… I love you my brother and I don’t know how to keep it together… #RIPDjSpinbad #MyBrother
No word yet on what the cause of death might have been but regardless this one hurts. Prayers up for DJ Spinbad’s family and friends as they cope with this tragic event.
Rest In Power, legend.
NYC Legend DJ Spinbad Passes Away At 46 was originally published on hiphopwired.com