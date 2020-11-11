Diva’s Daily Dirt: Former Police Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Breonna Taylor Accused Of Sexual Assault

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Former Police Officer Involved In The Fatal Shooting

Of Breonna Taylor Accused Of Sexual Assault

Former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison, who was involved in the fatal shooting of BreonnaTaylor, is now being accused of sexual assault and battery.

In a new lawsuit filed Tuesday, Hankison is described as a “sexual predator” who “used his police uniform and secondary nightclub employment as mechanisms to prey on innocent women who are two decades younger than him.”

The woman, identified as Margo Borders, alleges that Hankison assaulted her after seeing her at the Tin Roof bar in April 2018. Hankison was working security, and he told her to stay close to him, the lawsuit says. Hankison is alleged to have offered Borders a ride home when she planned on leaving in an Uber. The lawsuit says Hankison invited himself into her apartment, where she left him on the couch when she went to her bedroom to change. Borders, who was intoxicated, fell asleep and did not return to the living room.

“While Margo was unconscious, Hankison went into her room, stripped off his clothes and willfully, intentionally, painfully and violently sexually assaulted Margo,” the lawsuit alleges.

Borders has previously said she did not immediately go to the police with the allegations because she feared retaliation.

The police department said it was unable to comment, citing pending litigation about the sexual assault allegations.

#RHOA Production Allegedly Stopped After Positive COVID-19 Test

TheJasmineBrand.com is exclusively reporting that the taping of the latest upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta has come to a screeching halt because one of it’s crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Allegedly this particular crew member was around the majority of the RHOA cast. A source says,

“Everything is shut down right now. They’re pausing everything until everyone can be tested and quarantined. It’s a really scary situation because this affects more than just the cast, but their families as well.”

So what does this mean for the upcoming season set to premiere in December? Like many things in 2020, we’ll just have to wait and see.

