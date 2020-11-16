Tory Lanez Offered Megan the Stallion, and Her Ex Bestie for their Silence

So some more tea was spilled in the case of Tory Lanez shoots Megan The Stallion. Since Tory went liven IG weeks ago pretty much claiming he’s innocent, and how he will come out on top after all of this is over.

In a recent GQ interview, Megan The Stallion has just dropped the bomb that Tory Lanez, offered her an her best friend money if they keep their outs closed about him shooting her.

That added to her fears, “At this point, Im really scared,” Meg says. This is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, I can t believe you even think I want to take some money.”

Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson has been charged with felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm — personal use of a firearm — and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted.