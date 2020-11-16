Is A Jeezy and Gucci Mane Verzuz Actually Happening… In The Same Room?

Verzuz announced the next battle with Jeezy and Gucci Mane November 19th live on Apple Music and fans are in utter disbelief. Initially, people were preparing to see T.I. battle Jeezy for the next Verzuz challenge. That is until fans started to collectively manifest the real battle of Atlanta featuring Gucci Mane and Jeezy. With a longstanding feud between the two Atlanta rappers, people are a bit skeptical about this battle actually taking place with both rappers in the same room.

When Swizz Beatz and Timbaland initially started the Verzuz Instagram battles between producers, the opponents would be in their respective homes or studios going live from their personal accounts. Now that the platform has grown during this quarantine and has received large endorsements from brands and companies like Apple Music and Ciroc, the battle takes place with both artists in the same location which we most recently saw with Brandy and Monica at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta.

This next battle is monumental for Hip Hop culture and even more gigantic for Atliens who truly understand the history of Jeezy and Gucci Mane’s relationship through the years. The 2005 Gucci Mane hit single “So Icy” featuring Young Jeezy was the last we saw of the two artists’ camaraderie and essentially, the beginning of their beef. The two artists both wanted rights to the song to put on their albums. This was before artists began crediting both artists on a single instead of using the feature. It was eventually added to Gucci’s album Trap House in 2005. Jeezy did not place the single on his project Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 and it is said that he didn’t get paid for the feature.

This led to several disses on various tracks like Jeezy’s “Stay Strapped” where he is voraciously calling Gucci Mane out by his government name. Eventually, this resulted in break ins, shoot outs, death, an acquittal and several brawls. Both camps would participate in diss tracks thereafter and, from the public’s perspective, the rapper’s chaotic feud never received any closure. This is quite colossal when you really break it down, and the Internet has turned into an episode of Law and Order Criminal Intent with this news.

THERE IS NO WAY IN HELL GUCCI MANE FINNA VERUS JEEZY DAWG pic.twitter.com/RWGULbr3D1 — 🤍 ᑳ𝙇ạ𝑐𝑐 💫 (@blaccmass) November 15, 2020

throwback to Gucci Mane on killing Young Jeezy’s artist Pookie Loc in 2005 pic.twitter.com/qaYIaaoqSh — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) November 15, 2020

While the announcement comes as a huge surprise for fans wondering how Swizz and Timbaland pulled this one off, it did not stop the pettiness from either rapper.

Gucci Mane posted first calling Jeezy a “snow cone.”

Tell buddy get ready @verzuzonline 🥶 nov 19 TrapGod vs SnoCone ❄️ pic.twitter.com/L7tKXRILRk — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 15, 2020

Jeezy responded with even more shade intentionally calling Gucci “lil guwop” in all lowercase letters urging him not send the clone.

SAY lil guwop! SEE YOU ON THE 19th. DONT SEND YA CLONE! BIG SNO⛄️ #R2 pic.twitter.com/MHhg5TYP5c — Sno (@Jeezy) November 15, 2020

Whether or not this results in the final battle of Gucci Mane and Jeezy or Verzuz, for that matter, we will certainly find out on the next episode of Dragon Ball Z. We’re here for the countless memes until then.

Gucci mane: go dig ya partna up nigga I bet he can’t he say shit Jeezy: pic.twitter.com/FleyyvF1KN — Iceberg Tee (@finesserpapi) November 15, 2020

How Gucci Mane is gonna be watching Jeezy play his songs in versuz pic.twitter.com/8ecr89oBda — Stevie 👑 (@steviesburner2) November 15, 2020

Gucci Mane and Jeezy when they both try to play “Icy” pic.twitter.com/ZuFArj1w8T — Chi-Chi Get The Yayo 🥶💎 (@money_mays) November 15, 2020

Gucci Mane apologizing to Jeezy at the Verzuz pic.twitter.com/h8dxWnnzpg — Shug Knite (@shugknite) November 15, 2020

I’ll eat a New Era fitted cap if this shit happens with them in the same room. https://t.co/pYP5emO6SX — Steven Dingle (@stevozone4_) November 15, 2020

Catch Jeezy and Gucci Mane face off hit for hit for this long-awaited Verzuz battle on Thursday, November 19, at 8PM EST on Verzuz Instagram Live and Apple Music. Let us hope that all parties get closure and a fat check from the millions who will be tuned in. See you there!

