Erykah Badu Tests Positive For COVID-19 In One Nostril, Negative In Other

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spike across the country and we are once again reminded that celebrity status does not protect you from this deadly virus. One of music’s brightest talents in Erykah Badu is looking for answers.

As spotted on Page Six, Badu is the latest musical performer to have to reassess their movements in the current Covid-19 environment. On Friday, November 13 she vented her frustration regarding her recent hospital visit.

“No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive. Right nostril negative,” Badu tweeted. “Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. Funny thing is, Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the fack is goin on here. Rapid Test. $$$$ smh.”

No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive . Right nostril negative. Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. Funny thing is , Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the fack is goin on here. Rapid Test. $$$$ smh. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 13, 2020

Naturally, after the post went viral she was faced with thousands of naysayers who doubted her claim. She then followed things up with a screenshot of her results which exonerated her from any cap. “Left nostril positive & right nostril negative,” the comments section of the paperwork read.

She is not the first high profile name to receive some confusing results from their Covid-19 examinations. Earlier this month, Tesla founder Elon Musk said he took the test four times and got different results. “

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today,” Musk tweeted. “Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.”

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Thankfully, Fat Belly Bella is feeling just fine and took the test in order to perform live. “I don’t feel bad at all. We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set. I’m Gucci. But thanks .”

I don’t feel bad at all . We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set. I’m Gucci. But thanks . https://t.co/qG41hXRXvG — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 13, 2020

