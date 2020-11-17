Ohio: Governor DeWine Issues Curfew Starting Thursday

Governor Mike DeWine announced a 21-day curfew for the state of Ohio to take place starting Thursday, November 19th.
We are issuing a curfew in Ohio that will start Thursday. This will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days. We believe this will help reduce #COVID19 spread. I'm also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others.
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 17, 2020
Governor DeWine added, “Exceptions: The curfew does not apply to those who need to be at work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries, a carry-out/drive-thru meal, or delivery. A lot of this is common sense.”
The news comes as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.
Today's #COVID19 data. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/XWwjrBVp2O
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 17, 2020
Hospitalizations:
On Oct. 13 we had 1,000 hospitalizations.
On Nov. 5: 2,000
Nov. 12: 3,000
Today: We're approaching 4,000 hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/Zq40Wnod6J
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 17, 2020
Every single county in Ohio has a high incidence of #COVID19. Every county is at least 2x the high incidence level set by @CDCgov. pic.twitter.com/jfIljnug7S
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 17, 2020
“We are #InThisTogetherOhio. Each one of us will make a difference. If we can cut down contacts by 20-25 percent, this will make a difference. Paired with mask-wearing, this will go a long way from stopping our hospitals from being overrun.” – Governor Mike DeWine
