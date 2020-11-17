Draya Michele Launches Her Own Jewelry Collection With 8 Other Reasons

Draya Michele’s dedication to taking her brand to the next level is admirable. From Basketball Wives, to movie roles and a thriving swimsuit brand, this entrepreneur knows how to secure the bag. Today she is launching a collection of jewelry with 8 Other Reasons.

Draya gave us a sneak peak of the collection via her Instagram page. Styled in an early 90’s get up, the mother of two modeled a pair of earrings from her new line. In another post, she showed a variety of large, diamond costume rings.

The 8 Other Reasons brand carries a variety of beautiful costume jewelry pieces at a moderate price. If you’re an accessory lover, then you’ll enjoy the fun, stylish earrings, necklaces, anklets, bracelets, headbands, rings and purses this brand has to offer.

Draya’s hustle never stops and honestly, it’s impressive. She has officially become bigger than the Basketball Wives brand she was once part of. As a serial entrepreneur, it’s no surprise that there would be a jewelry collaboration in the works. In a 2019 interview with Hype Hair, Draya said, “Honestly, I have been successful in being myself. I was an early mover in recognizing the power of Instagram and social media and was able to capitalize on it early on. I have fans who have been rockin’ with me for 10 years. They’ve seen me grow in terms of celebrity but also in maturity and life—as a parent, a business owner, an actress, an influencer. I came a long way. I came from humble beginnings, but I never switched up my character.”

Draya’s collection with 8 Other Reasons launches today. You can shop all her goodies via their website. What do you think? Are you here for this new business venture?

