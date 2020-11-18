Megan Thee Stallion Launches Collection With Fashion Nova And We Can’t Wait Tap Into Our Inner Savage!

Calling all hotties! Megan Thee Stallion has a big announcement…and we think you’re going to love it!

Today, the online fashion retailer Fashion Nova and the award-winning rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, announced the launch of the Fashion Nova X Megan Thee Stallion collection, and we can’t wait to get our hands on the sexy pieces!

In true Meg fashion, all of the pieces are trendsetting, stylish, sexy and fun with clothing draped in mesmerizing animal prints such as faux zebra, leopard and python. From premium denim, corset bodysuits and tops to maxi-ribbed dresses that fit like a glove to plush outerwear including leather jackets and fuzzy coat sets, Meg made sure that the girls have something to wear for any and every occasion. The line also features matching pet wear so your furry bestie can look just as stylish as you!

“Designing this line with Fashion Nova has been a labor of love,” said Megan Thee Stallion in a statement. “Not only am I able to bring my signature look to all the hotties out there, but I was able to create sexy and beautiful clothing that fit bodies of all shapes, sizes, and heights. If you’re a tall girl like me, finding clothes that have savage style has never been easy, until now.”

Meg’s collection was inspired by her inner confidence, fearless style and warm personality. Now, the hotties can tap into their inner “hot girl” and look fabulous, sexy and stylish–just like Meg.

“Every piece was meticulously designed with exceptional fabrics in a variety of looks and prints to make our customer stand out and feel empowered,” said Fashion Nova CEO/Founder Richard Saghian in a statement. “And we are excited to finally bring our creative collaboration with her to life for everyone to experience.”

The new Fashion Nova X Megan Thee Stallion capsule collection includes 106 affordable pieces and is available today exclusively at fashionnova.com.

Megan Thee Stallion Covers GQ Magazine In Nothing But Jewels

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Body Critics: I Choose What I Wear To Show Pride In My Appearance

Megan Thee Stallion Launches Collection With Fashion Nova And We Can’t Wait Tap Into Our Inner Savage! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: