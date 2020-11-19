Boosie Needs a Specialist that Fixes Body Parts

Torrence Ivy Hatch, aka Boosie Badazz spoke out in his health after reports came out that he was shot in Dallas while paying respect to his artist and friend Mo3. Mo3 who was chased and gunned down on a freeway in his hometown. Mo3 was only 28.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper had this to say at a public vigil in honor of the rapper “I appreciate all the times we had together.”

Boosie was shot in his leg and is now looking for a specialist that can fix body parts. He took to social media to find a specific doctor.

Just last week 3 rappers were shot in Texas, Hip Hop fans are concerned.

Courtesy of theJasminebrand.com