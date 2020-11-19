The Fresh Prince, Both Aunt Vivs Meet for the First Time!

How crazy is t that both Aunt Vivs, from he Fresh Prince of Bel-Air have never met each other until the 30 year reunion.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air is the show that had families glued to their television in the 90’s. Its revolutionary, cultural, and HILARIOUS. Everyone in the household can relate to it, whether you’re the comedic one in your family like Will, the youngest like Ashley, a little ditzy like Hilary, Im sure you will enjoy this show.

So if you’re wondering where we grabbed two Aunt Vivs, the first Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert) did three season, got pregnant, and felt like an outcast from the show because of the shade Will Smith, who at the time was 21 would throw at her. Her contract was also shortened, so she decided to resign.

This landed us the second Aunt Viv (Daphne Maxwell) who carried out the next three seasons.

There was a 30 year reunion, that you can watch on HBO Max. Catch up with the cast, as they talk some of their memorable moments, and pay tribute to James Avery, forever Uncle Phil.