Time to Replace your Cloth Facemask?

When do you change out your face mask?

Christopher Sulmonte, the project administrator for the Biocontainment Unit at John Hopkins Medical, says you should think of your face mask like a pair of underwear.

You should have a couple of different mask, especially if you are going to sweat in one, as moisture can impact the integrity of the mask.

Hold the mask up to the light to see id there are any holes or fading happening to it. It may need to b replaced.

“Obviously the single cleaning aspect is important, but the other piece is that if it starts to tatter or there are holes, it might be time to replace it,” he says.

Courtesy of usatoday.com