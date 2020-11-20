Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In Sexy ‘Body’ Video

At 5’10, Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t have to wear heels to tower over most of her male competitors, you’ll still spot her standing tall in 4″ stilletos kicking a freestyle that separates her from the rest. Her confidence and intrinsic sex appeal is undeniable, but it’s her talent and determination to succeed that has her currently perched in a comfortable throne on top of the world.

Stallion earned her name during the early stages in her career when her physique entered the room before her Houston flow. As a tall girl, its refreshing to see a superstar who doesn’t check off the petite box. Her height has often been the butt of jokes particularly for trolls who think her former romance with Tory Lanez is something to joke about. Their alleged relationship didn’t come to light until a domestic incident between the rap duo would make headlines and expose a sinister evening that resulted in Megan being shot in her feet. Lanez denies pulling the trigger, but Megan has made it clear on several occasions that he was the pint size culprit behind barrel.

However, she would not be detoured from success. Today, the Roc Nation star dropped her debut album Good News and after a series of wins –including a collection with Fashion Nova, the title of GQ’s “Rapper Of The Year” and the support of fellow celebrities like Jay Z and Beyonce — Megan deserves the good news and good press.

The recently released visuals for her single “Body” is a celebration of all sizes. Appearances by Taraji P. Henson, Malibu Mitch, Jordyn Woods and plus size model Tabria Majors are reminders you can be sexy at any age and any size. The dance-heavy video is more evidence of Megan’s growth as an artist. She continues to elevate her craft with choreography we’re sure will become a challenge and knee stamina that would make Seabiscuit proud.

Megan Thee Stallion makes women feel good about their body, about their sexuality about choosing a man who tried to dim their light, yet she persevered. Black women see themselves in the H-Town hottie who graduated college to honor her grandmother. Her unabashed personality, sexually explosive lyrics and pleasant demeanor make her relatable and enjoyable.

With a Time magazine cover earlier this year and Revlon ambassadorship, there’s clearly no stopping the thoroughbred who wants the top prize.

Listen to Good News, here.

