Saweetie just dropped her music video for “Back to the Streets” and debuted a whole new hairstyle that’s blowing our minds.

In a post to her Instagram page today, the Cali rapper shocked the world when she revealed her new rainbow baldie with the caption “BIG BALDIE!”, and we’re absolutely losing it over how amazing she looks!

Saweetie is known for switching up her style often and for having one of the most daring styles in the game, but we’ve never seen her in a hairstyle quite this bold! Usually known for her long locks and swooped baby hair, Saweetie’s new baldie is a whole look for and she looks stunning! Further proof that she can wear anything and still look gorgeous!

The new hairstyle is for her “Back to the Streets” music video where she takes to the streets riding a bike in a sleeveless pink leotard draped in pink feathers, neon fishnet stockings, silver stilettos with matching blinged out jewelry and of course, her colorful new ‘do.

She then toggles between more iconic looks such as a diamond encrusted bikini, jeans and a pink flip wig while in a wig shop and then switches to a sparkly black bodysuit with big, poofy hair. She then meets her partner in the “Back to the Streets” song, Jhene Aíko, in a fantasy blue garden where she rocks nothing but a curly blue wig and flowers that make her look like a true fairy goddess in the Garden of Eden. She ends her “Back to the Streets” fashion journey in like the true West Coast girl she is and rocks a long, straight sparkly blue wig, a floor length blue fur coat with a matching blue satin gown.

We’re loving Saweetie’s style and confidence these days. She’s becoming one of our favorite fashionistas.

Saweetie’s “Back to the Streets” music video is out now on her YouTube page.

Saweetie Debuts Rainbow Buzz Cut In 'Back To The Streets' Video

