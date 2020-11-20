The Mane Choice Gummies Will Help Your Hair Grown And Boost Your Immune System

Who are we to turn down advice from the experts when it comes to regrowing our hair? If you’re like us and need some help stimulating your mane (or reinvigorating your skin care regimen), hair vitamins or gummies can provide that extra touch. And since we found out The Mane Choice launched their Manetabolism Healthy Hair Gummies with Collagen ($27.99, Ulta.com), we had to share the deets.

While most hair, skin, and nail vitamins offer the basics to complement your beauty routine, this offering takes it a step further. With the added benefit of collagen, you can count on these gummies to help you grow longer, thicker hair fast. They’re also infused with antioxidants to help strengthen the immune system and boost your energy levels.

If you’re well-versed on the vitamin game, then you know that there has been debate about their effects. Questions like, “Can you use them with other supplements? and “Are they capable of promoting hair growth?” are constantly popping up. And thanks to The Mane Choice Hairstylist Ebony Bomani, we have some answers.

There’s no denying that some vitamins can be used with others, but The Manetabolism Healthy Hair Gummies are in their own league. “The Manetabolism Healthy Hair Gummies can serve as a complete nutritional supplement for adults as they’re infused with antioxidants to help strengthen the immune system and boost energy levels the healthy way,” Ebony shares.

That said, these gummies shouldn’t be used as your only go-to for healthy hair. The only way to achieve long, healthy strands is to follow a consistent haircare regimen.

“Another important step to promote stronger, healthier-looking hair is deep conditioning regularly with The Alpha Deep Strengthening & Restorative Mask Treatment, especially in the cold, winter months,” Eboyne shares. “That’s when hair strands tend to be more dry and brittle, and are more susceptible to breakage.”

It’s also important to know that you should show your scalp the same TLC. After all, a healthy scalp sets the tone for hair growth. “Scalp care is just as important for optimum hair health,” Eboyne shares. “The Alpha Multi-Vitamin Scalp Growth Oil is formulated with an effective blend of quality oils that are lightweight and non-greasy. It helps to revitalize and rejuvenate the scalp. Use as often as needed to help support your healthy hair growth regimen.”

Whether you prefer to add gummies to your routine or not, the key to healthy hair is a well-rounded routine. However, adding vitamins into the mix can help you reach your haircare goals faster.

What say you? Are you down to give the Manetabolism Healthy Hair Gummies with Collagen a try? Sound off in the comment section below.

DON’T MISS:

5 Vitamins Black Women Should Take

Supplement Your Fitness Goals: 8 Vitamins Worth Trying

The 5 Best Vitamins For More Beautiful Skin

The Mane Choice Gummies Will Help Your Hair Grown And Boost Your Immune System was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: