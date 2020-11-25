Jazmine Sullivan Looks Hot AF In Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Jazmine Sullivan has been showing off her noticeably slimmer physique for the gram over the last few years, and I’m here for it! The soulful “Need You Now” singer took to Instagram to promote some pieces from the Savage X Fenty collection. As an ambassador for the brand, Jazmine’s perks include complimentary lingerie in exchange for a few images to her social media account.

With Covid cases on the rise, Jazmine is taking all the right precautions to keep herself safe. That said, sis let us know she’s looking and doing just fine in her Savage X Fenty lingerie.

In an Instagram post the singer wrote, “LISSUN.. no hair n makeup allowed in my house during this new wave of Covid cuz I don’t play zat!! So just bae taking pics of me in my sexy @savagexfenty#savagexambassador Link in Bio.”

This isn’t the first time she gave us a small taste of that body-ody-ody! Since becoming a Savage X Fenty Brand Ambassador, she’s been giving us a sexy yet subtle look at her lingerie collection. In October, she posted herself in a black bra and panties set, partnered with black fishnet knee-high stockings and a white blouse loosely tied in the front.

“Feeling myself in my @savagexfenty #savagexambassador,” she captioned her photo.

Hell, I’d be feelin’ myself too if I looked that good! Jazmine looks great, but you can also tell she feels great too. After losing approximately 60 lbs in 2018, the 33-year-old singer continued to keep the weight off. I’m not sure what her workout and diet regimen is, but I’ll gladly adopt her fitness plan. She looks AMAZING!

