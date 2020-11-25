Charge Your Beauty Routine With Astra Beauty’s Crystal-Energized Lip Gloss

If you’re a beauty gal who loves her crystals in her metallic palette and in her personal space, this new lippie from Astra Beauty is the must-have product for you. Astra Beauty’s crystal-energized lip gloss is giving us gloss and glow.

The Black-female owned cosmetic brand, Astra Beauty, is a new astrology inspired brand that’s meant to align your beauty routine with the universe. Started by two young, Black mompreneurs Anna Buford and Ashley Bass, Astra Beauty is the first ever clean, cruelty-free and vegan crystal energized lip gloss on the market, developed to help women of all shades and colors thrive and shine like the true queens we are!

“With astrology being the basis of our company – we knew we had to offer out of this world cosmetics and we did just that,” Anna and Ashley explain on their website. “Most of our products are made in house and specifically formulated to increase your vibrations. Beauty starts from within and each product is designed to bring out your inner beauty.”

Astra Beauty’s lip glosses were created to enhance your lip’s natural appearance while promoting your glow from within. Infused with healing components such as Vitamin E, each gloss was created to retain moisture within your lips and is made with a non-sticky formula to keep your lips soft and smooth throughout the day.

Available in three energizing shades at $19 each, Astra Beauty’s Astra Gloss was created with sunstone crystals that are known to support confidence building and self-empowerment. First there’s Crystal Clear, which is a glass-like clear gloss that can be worn alone or on top of your favorite lip color for the extra sexy look. Then there’s Natal Nude for the naturalistas which is a light sheer nude lippie that’s perfect for a naturally sexy yet classy look. And finally, there’s Space Barbie which is your fun, youthful, baby pink gloss that’s packed with a glow that’ll keep you looking and feeling young. All three gloss shades are designed to give consumers the ultimate confidence boost, both inside and out!

Astra Beauty’s Glosses are available now and can be purchased on Astra Beauty’s website, along with a plethora of other beauty items such as lashes and highlighters, all designed to align your beauty with the universe!

For more, visit https://www.astrabeautyco.com/.

Charge Your Beauty Routine With Astra Beauty’s Crystal-Energized Lip Gloss was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

