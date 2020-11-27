People Think Trump OK’d Iran’s Nuclear Scientist Assassination To Sabotage Biden Administration

The reported assassination of Iran‘s top scientist overseeing the country’s nuclear program has prompted one conspiracy theory in particular examining who was behind the killing. But regardless of which country launched the attack, there seems to be one unverified consensus on social media: Donald Trump was probably involved in some way, shape or fashion.

Trump just retweeted the news about Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's death. #Iran pic.twitter.com/IyU4BYcN7W — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) November 27, 2020

Considering that Trump as recently as Thanksgiving day was still pushing his unfounded, angry lies that Joe Biden didn’t win the election legitimately — and how the president is on record as downplaying a pandemic that has killed more than 260,000 Americans, and counting — there was a growing chorus from folks who thought it was perfectly plausible for Trump to orchestrate or at least take part in an international assassination for the sole purpose of sabotaging the incoming presidential administration (a potential double-whammy that would also upset Barack Obama, who as the president worked to establish peaceful relations with Iran).

A top Iranian nuclear scientist and some security guards were killed in armed clash in Tehran today, in what may be repeat of past assassinations Iran blamed on Israeli and US intelligence agencies, @RcShahla and @pat_syk report. Trump is aware of killing; he retweeted this 👇🏼 https://t.co/quA6yGqFco — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 27, 2020

Here are the facts:

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, described by the New York Times as someone “who American and Israeli intelligence have long charged was behind secret programs to design an atomic warhead,” was shot and killed Friday in Iran. The Times reported that its “sources” said Israel launched the attack.

Perhaps an attempt by the Trump administration and/or its allies to provoke Iran before Biden takes office? It’s outrageous how many Iranian scientists have been assassinated with zero repercussions from the international community. https://t.co/d2tBpeYKlC — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) November 27, 2020

The assassination came two days after reports, like this one from Axios, claimed the Israeli military was preparing for Trump to strike against Iran.

“The Israeli government instructed the [Israel Defense Forces] to undertake the preparations not because of any intelligence or assessment that Trump will order such a strike, but because senior Israeli officials anticipate ‘a very sensitive period’ ahead of Biden’s inauguration,” Axios reported.

11. We are now in a worse situation for the next +50 days. The main impact of attacks of this kind will NOT be to set back Iran’s program but to render diplomacy for Biden more difficult. Trump will not push back against these attacks – he may even be encouraging and aiding them. — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) November 27, 2020

That report came on the same day Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke optimistically of restoring diplomacy with the United States and referred to Trump as a “criminal,” according to Al Jazeera. Rouhaini suggested he was looking forward to reversing the effects of Trump’s presidency.

Oh great Trump is gonna start a war with Iran on his way out the door 😒 — Damian Stack (@damianstack) November 27, 2020

“Iran and the US can both decide and announce that they will return to conditions on January 20, 2017,” the Iranian president said. “This can be a great solution to a large number of issues and completely change the path and conditions.”

Fact: Trump wants to attack Iran. Fact: Pompeo is meeting with Israel and Saudi Arabia both enemies of Iran. Fact: Trump and Kushner brokered a huge military sale to Saudi Arabia. — NWO Watcher (@NWO_Watcher) November 27, 2020

Taken in its totality — including the type of off-color commentary about Trump that we know upsets the president and provokes his childish and vindictive behavior — it was all but a foregone conclusion on social media that not only was Trump involved in the assassination but he also encouraged it to upend Biden’s presidency from Day 1, which will not officially start until Jan. 20, 2021.

US/Trump involvement in this, as is currently speculated, would follow on the heels of the president’s desire to bomb Iran in the days after the election. Craven. https://t.co/Tz3oPFefqJ — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) November 27, 2020

That means that Trump, the lame-duck president, has more than a month to do even more damage to the United States’ footing on the world stage in apparent hopes of creating international chaos for Biden’s administration.

People thought Trump was trying to start World War III in January after he authorized the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force. In that instance, the suspicion was Trump signed off on the assassination to bolster his chances of getting re-elected. That prompted Iran to ditch its participation in the Obama-orchestrated 2015 nuclear deal.

When Israel was doing this stuff years ago, it was to get Iran to start a war that draws US in. I imagine this time its more coordinated with Trump. I've been skeptical of the notion that Trump is going to attack Iran on his way out but not so much now. https://t.co/Fua9wWOUDF — Ali Ahmadi (@AliAhmadi_Iran) November 27, 2020

Since Trump’s re-election is no longer a possibility, he may have resorted to the next best thing (for him) and moved to instigate another foreign conflict regardless of its effect on American citizens and the military.

