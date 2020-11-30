Reginae Carter celebrated her 22nd birthday with an end-of-the year blow out bashment. Her 90’s and 2000’s-themed fete paid tribute to her dad’s era in music.

The star-studded event featured appearances from Lil Wayne, Kandi Burruss, Mannie Fresh, on-again and off-again boyfriend YFN Lucci, Juvenile, and Toya Johnson.

Reginae showed off her new bust line in a few outfits. One ensemble was a jeweled, army fatigue bikini top, fatigue pants, and a matching bandana wrapper around her forehead. Official pictures from the event haven’t been released yet, but by the looks of it, Reginae’s party was packed wall-to-wall with fans, supporters, family and friends.

Her party was put together by MBP Events. Via their Instagram page, they gave us an inside look at the setup and decor.

Kandi Burruss killed it in a Lil Kim-inspired outfit reminiscent of the “Crush on You” music video. From the red wig and bikini, to the oversized fur coat, she embodied the pint-sized rapper’s vibe perfectly. Her husband Todd brought New York City to Atlanta with his version of Sean P Diddy Combs. The duo took that mandatory costume caveat seriously.

Reginae’s party looked like a lot of fun, but she was met with tons of criticism due to the amount of people in attendance. From the videos circulating on social media, it looks like masks were not worn or required. Atlanta suffered one of the worst Covid outbreaks during the height of the pandemic. Gatherings like this put partygoers, and the rest of the public at high risk.

Reginae is no stranger to backlash, so I’m sure the scrutiny is no sweat off of her perfectly highlighted brow. What do you think? Did this birthday bash look lit? Or would you have opted to stay home?

Reginae Carter Threw A Massive Fete For Her 22nd Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

