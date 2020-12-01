Tokyo Stylez Shares The Art Of Slayage In Snapchat’s ‘Queen Of Stylez” Documentary

Tokyo Stylez has mastered the art of slay. From wigs to weaves and everything in between, she’s the mastermind behind some of the most iconic celebrity hairstyles. For someone who got her start specializing in sew-in hair extensions, she’s grown to become one of the most sought after wig makers and hair stylists in Hollywood and after working with Tamar Braxton and later being discovered by Kylie Jenner via Instagram, her career skyrocketed.

Best known for her work with Meg Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Kylie Jenner, Tokyo Stylez has style that’s all her own. She’s the brains behind Cardi’s Medusa inspired snake wig for Halloween last month, the creative mind behind Cardi and Meg Thee Stallion’s homage to the 90s up ‘do for their WAP music video, and the styling genius giving the likes of Rihanna and Beyoncé those gorgeous wigs we all wish we could borrow for a day or two. And if you’ve ever wondered how she does it, where she draws her inspiration from and what her life looks like, now you’ll finally have a chance to get up close and personal with the queen of styles in her new Snap Original, Queen of Stylez.

Queen of Stylez premiered last Saturday (November 21) on Snapchat and features the 31-year-old stylist alongside her high profile list of clientele. The eight-episode docuseries will take viewers through Tokyo’s creative process but also on a behind the scenes journey of her very fast paced life.

With a new episode launching daily, Queen of Stylez will follow Tokyo as she’s joined by Cardi B, Karrueche Tran, Mulatto, Kash Doll and more of our favorites as they hang out, spill the latest tea and of course, discuss designing new wigs. The series will also take viewers inside Tokyo’s journey from Omaha to Los Angeles, inside her recent transition and the ups and downs she’s faced while chasing her dreams of becoming a high profile celebrity hair stylist.

Check out the trailer below.

To watch Queen of Stylez, visit Snapchat (on Discover).

