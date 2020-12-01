Famous Dex Listed As Suspect In Domestic Violence Incident After SWAT Team Was Called To His Crib

Famous Dex could be in some serious trouble following a domestic violence incident involving his ex-girlfriend.

TMZ is reporting that the “Hoes Mad” rapper’s home was the site of a standoff between the law enforcement and himself after the police believed he might have put hands on his ex-girlfriend. Eventually, the cops were so worried about what weapons might be in his possession that they even called in Swat to help deescalate the situation.

Per TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … police were called Monday morning in regards to a potential domestic disturbance at Dex’s crib. The caller claimed an argument between Dex and his ex-GF turned violent … and he allegedly had at least one gun in the house.

We’re told when cops arrived to the scene, they found the woman had cuts consistent on her, and — believing Dex was still there — called for backup from SWAT. According to the celebrity gossip site, the cops were not only acting on information from a “tipster” but also were aware of a troubling video Dex shared on social media of himself with a gun. In the video, Dex could be seen brandishing what appears to be a fully loaded TEC-9 semi-automatic weapon. Once the cops did get inside the rapper’s home, Dex was nowhere to be found and is now listed as a suspect in a felony domestic violence report. We hope this situation pans out peacefully with no one getting hurt or landing in jail for a long time. — Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty

