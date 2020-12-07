Watch: ‘Issa Rae Presents’ Premiered Stellar Short Film “Brown With Blue” On YouTube

Issa Rae Presents premiered a stellar independent film entitled Brown With Blue for its’ latest edition of Short Film Sundays. The film follows a handyman and his webcam vixen girlfriend as they struggle with addiction to cope with their past mistakes. It is a riveting story starring Patrick Cage and Zoë Soul which explores drug addiction and displaced families. The short was directed by budding director Christian Nolan Jones and written beautifully by Dominick A. Cormier.

Brown With Blue received support from hip hop legend and film producer Common. Most recently, the short film won ‘Best Local Short’ at the Atlanta Underground Film Festival and it was also an official selection in the Atlanta Film Festival where director, Christian Nolan Jones is from.

Christian harnessed his unique storytelling abilities at Howard University and Tish School of the Arts. He aims to create pieces pertaining to the human condition. HIs previous short film, Print Shop, which was released in 2017, is currently screening in festivals and communities across the country. Though the young film director is still creating a name for himself in the industry, he lends his eye and knack for directing by producing music videos for major mainstream artists like A Boogie, French Montana and Lil Keed. He has also produced for digital content brands such as Club Monaco, Samsung, 1800 Tequila and Revlon.

The film was definitely a team effort with alluring cinematography by Daniel Anguiano. The images in the film easily captured the emotion behind each scene with blue and red hues that complimented the Black actors so well. Brown With Blue is produced by Shannon Ousley, Zoe Munlyn, & Gil Taveras and executively produced by T. Popps & O. Valerie Nicolas.

Jones tells Issa Rae Presents how much he prides himself on working with the next generation of artists to find their voices. It is telling in his work thus far and he has demonstrated this as a fellow with Black Public Media and working as the Lead Youth Producer at Manhattan Neighborhood Network. In 2019, Christian was accepted into the HBO Visiting Director’s Fellowship, in which he was given the opportunity to study the techniques and expertise of HBO’s current roster of TV directors.

The film premiered Sunday to Issa Rae Presents YouTube channel and it has already garnered over 4.7k views. Fans are sharing their excitement in the comments and across social media platforms. It is inspiring to see young visionaries be awarded for their talents and hard work.

This year Christian Nolan Jones was also awarded a grant via 10011 Magazine’s Black Artist Fund to help him continue pushing his visions forward. A huge celebratory cheers to the team for this well crafted film and much success in the future the entire cast and crew involved!

Be sure to stream and share Brown With Blue.

