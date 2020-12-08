College Majors that lead to Good Paying Jobs

The COVID-19 Pandemic has pushed many students to make hard decision about continuing their education. They know going to school they may one day be able to work their the job of their dreams but all while risking their safety, and adding more student debt.

After home mortgages, now auto loans and credit cards are high for debts of Americans. None of those compare two the rising student loan debt in the United States. All together, Americans hold a cumulative total of $1.6 trillion in outstanding student loans.

A four year education at an American institution is going to cost you about $50,000. Although these jobs listed below may not been the high end for someone with a bachelors, this list pays better than the average salary for an American, of $13k who does not have a 4 year degree.

1 Mathematics Teacher Education $37,587

2. Studio Arts $37,423

3. Special Needs Education $37,022

4. Social Work $36,303

5. Social Science Or History Teacher Education $36,001

6. School Student Counseling $33,660