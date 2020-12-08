Who’s Cappin?! Lil Baby Reacts To Adult Film Star Claiming He Paid Her 16K For Sex

Just days after being showered with gifts during his birthday, adult film actress Ms. London claimed that she was paid $16,000 to have sex with Lil’ Baby. Lore’l called cap on Lil Baby and his girlfriend Jayda on this whole messy situation. Ms. London aired out that she had sex with the rapper and it goes down from there.

Lil’ Baby went on a Twitter rant claiming that the situation is cap but it didn’t quite match up to the porn star’s screenshots. Meanwhile his baby mother and girlfriend Jayda doesn’t seem to be phased.

