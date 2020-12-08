CLOSE
Doug Jones’ Prosecution Of KKK Church Bombers Earns Him Social Media Endorsements For AG

But would he prosecute Trump? That's the question.

Jones on Church Bombing

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

The news that Doug Jones was President-elect Joe Biden‘s choice to be the next U.S. attorney general quickly drew attention to the former Alabama senator’s successful prosecution of former KKK members who bombed a historic Black church in Birmingham that killed four little Black girls in 1963.

As word spread across social media, people were not only pointing to how Jones brought two white supremacists to justice decades after their act of domestic terrorism but also to how he could draw upon that experience to prosecute another suspected KKK member: Donald Trump. That very real prosecutorial history and record on race and civil rights was likely to endear — or, at least, ingratiate — Jones with critics who have been looking for Biden to appoint more Black people to his cabinet that the president-elect has pledged will “look like America.”

On that fateful day more than 57 years ago, four Klan members planted at least 15 sticks of dynamite at the 16th Street Baptist Church, killing 14-year-olds Addie Mae Collins, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley and 11-year-old Denise McNair. Nearly two dozen others were injured in the blast that became known as the Birmingham Church Bombing.

Appointed by President Bill Clinton to be U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama in 1997, Jones went was able to investigate the FBI’s evidence against the bombing suspects; evidence that had been declassified after decades of remaining private. Jones, using that declassified evidence, moved forward with an iron-clad prosecution of the two surviving bombers. Jones’ case led to the ultimate conviction of Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr. and Bobby Frank Cherry.

That commitment to racial justice in the late 1990s — before doing so became so popular, especially by a white man from Alabama — was probably one of the deciding factors for Biden to nominate Jones to be the nation’s top cop.

And while Biden has been downplayed questions about intentions to have Trump investigated by the attorney general’s Department of Justice, choosing Jones might be an answer within itself, what with his own experience of not just prosecuting but also prosecuting former KKK members — the same kind of white supremacists that the outgoing president has refused to disavow and defended on numerous occasions.

Jones has also had another experience with Black people that is also hard to forget: his election to the U.S.Senate in 2018. That was when Black women, in particular, organized and all but secured his victory against Republican Roy Moore, an accused pedophile. Exit polling showed that 97% of Black women voters cast ballots for Jones. Black men voters were no slouches either as 92% of them supported Jones, too.

With Black women making up nearly 14% of Alabama’s population, they accounted for an outsized 18% of all voters in that crucial midterm election. In other words, that was more than 29% of Black women’s proportion of the state’s population.

Considering that truth, Jones may feel a debt of gratitude to Black people; Black people who polling and surveys show have consistently and resoundingly been in favor of prosecuting Trump both while he was in office and after he leaves it.

Biden has said prosecuting Trump would damage any chance of achieving unity. However, on the flip side, not prosecuting him could also have the same effect and risk further alienating Black Americans who have been on the wrong side of Trump’s racist rhetoric for decades.

Either way, that still leaves Trump’s alleged violations of the law to be dealt with somehow. Whether it’s for tax fraud, violating campaign finance laws by paying off a porn star, enriching himself and his family through the office of the presidency or even his current pardoning spree, there is no shortage of alleged crimes Trump could be charged with. The real question is whether any of the charges could hold up in a court of law, let alone result in convictions.

It’s another story on the state level, though. That’s where New York State Attorney General Letitia James just might be waiting for Trump to leave office as her investigation into the president’s suspicious dealings with Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank related to the financing of four major Trump Organization projects and a failed effort to buy the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

“We will use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family as well,” James said last year.

UPDATED: 5:20 p.m. ET, Dec. 8 -- Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge has been picked to be the next U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, according to a new report. The highly influential former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus was rumored to be angling to lead the Department of Agriculture, but President-Elect Joe Biden signaled he'd prefer her at HUD. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to lead the federal housing agency. https://twitter.com/tylerpager/status/1336433973946437632?s=20 On Monday, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin was selected by Biden to lead the Department of Defense, Politico reported Monday night. If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black secretary of defense. Axios reported last month that Austin was a longshot candidate. Austin made the cut amid Biden getting pressure from Black and Latino leaders for him to name more minorities to his cabinet. It was unclear if that compelled Biden to act. However, according to Politico, former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson -- another Black man -- was seen as a risky pick because of his record as part of President Barack Obama's administration. Scroll down to find more information about Austin. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who served as ambassador to Liberia and as director-general of the Foreign Service, as well as assistant secretary for African affairs, was nominated to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations, making her the first and only Black candidate in his cabinet. https://twitter.com/flywithkamala/status/1330721568641708032?s=20 However, Politico reported that "it was not immediately clear if Biden intends to put the position in his Cabinet" since doing so could make her confirmation harder with a Republican-majority Senate. Thomas-Greenfield joins the following cabinet nominees: Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; John Kerry, climate envoy; Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security; Avril Haines; Director of National Intelligence; Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary; and Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. There's a multitude of positions yet to be named. The President-Elect has vowed to assemble a group of e1xecutive leaders for the government's federal departments that “looks like America,” an ambiguous pledge that, between the lines, carries the connotation of appointing people who reflect the evolving racial makeup of the United States' ever-browning population. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. However, Black folks make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, a statistic that suggests Biden could keep his word by appointing only two Black people, which is just about 13 percent of the 15 cabinet positions. With Thomas-Greenfield, he would be halfway to meeting that quota. With that said, there are still a good number of Black people reportedly under consideration to serve in Biden's cabinet. Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond officially joined the Biden administration last week after it was announced he would serve as a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, which is not a cabinet position. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1328468744667099138?s=20 As it stands now, Donald Trump has had just one single Black person on his cabinet for his entire first term. But Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has left plenty to be desired in that position, to put it mildly, possibly placing pressure on Biden to not just replace him with a competent HUD secretary but also one who is Black. In fact, considering Trump has been openly racist against Black people while camouflaging that truth by nominally championing criminal justice reform and touting low Black unemployment numbers he inherited from President Barack Obama, Biden could potentially feel the pressure to name more than just two Black people to lead multiple cabinet positions after Black voters came out in historic numbers to help secure his election win. Biden's win has already made sure the country will have its first Black vice president, a post that has never been held by a woman until Kamala Harris is sworn-in to the post in January. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Now, as the Trump administration all but disintegrates into irrelevance during Trump's lame-duck period of his presidency, people are looking to the future to see who will be Biden's most trusted advisers and lead the 15 cabinet departments past the ruins in which they've effectively been left. Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. Most recently, the Associated Press reported that Biden's transition team is stacked with Black policy leaders. And while ongoing nationwide protests against racism and police violence are demanding racial equality, there may not be any bigger stage for that to happen than the one on which Biden announces who he's decided to nominate to serve in his cabinet. As such, scroll down and keep reading to find the names of Black people who are not only rumored as being under consideration but also the roles for which they're reportedly being considered. At the end of the day, one thing is abundantly clear that cannot be said about the outgoing administration: They're all fully competent.

