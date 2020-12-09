The Creative Class Honoree: Brandee Evans

Honoree: Brandee Evans

The Grind: Actress, P-Valley

Find Her: @therealbrandee

Brandee Evans was born to play Mercedes, the veteran stripper at The Pynk in Starz’s newest hit series, P-Valley. You know it immediately upon viewing the first episode. Like Mercedes, Brandee is ready to pivot into her next phase of life.

With a couple of acting credits to her name, P-Valley is her breakout role. It makes sense though; dance had always been the vehicle that guided her to her next life event. It was dance that afforded her the opportunity to go to college for free. Dancing for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies helped fuel her passions and her pockets as a teacher, and it was dance that made her sit and write that resignation later to her school while on tour as Lil Wayne’s dancer.

Now, a full-time actress, Brandee is living her dream. The last year she’s scored parts in three television series, including Games People Play and Dear Santa, I Need a Date. While dance remains passion, she’s currently laser focused on landing more roles, and recently announced as a cast member of B-Boy Blues.

