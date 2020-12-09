Tyga Launches New OnlyFans Management & Marketing Company

Tyga turned heads earlier this year after hopping on the OnlyFans train as many other celebrities have done in the past year, and now he’s investing in a related venture. The California rapper has launched a marketing and management company fashioned to boost the careers of models on the OnlyFans platform.

Too Raww Entertainment is branded as a “lifestyle, entertainment, and management company” according to a small tagline on the website for Tyga’s venture. With accounts on both the Twitter and Instagram platforms, Tyga and his team have put out public calls for models hoping to gain career guidance and broader exposure via OnlyFans and, we can only assume, the existing social media channels available.

While there isn’t a list of services available as of yet, it appears that Tyga is recognizing the power of OnlyFans and its ability to be a strong revenue generator for some of the rising models and influencers currently in the game.

“I had a vision of turning Too Raww into an empire that is not only about management, but can be a full-service lifestyle creative company,” Tyga offered in a press statement.

He continued with, “Everything Too Raww is my own personal taste and aesthetic, I will be hands on creatively and with the management aspect. The concept of OnlyFans has allowed people to connect with their fans on a more personal level, and it’s allowing for more content driven engagement. I’m having a lot of fun with this so far.”

Tyga joined OnlyFans back in September to measurable fanfare. This isn’t the only venture the rapper born Michael Stevenson has dove into, this after launching a virtual restaurant business over the summer.

