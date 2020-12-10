Faizon Love Says Jay-Z Drug Dealer History is a Fake

Big Perm, well Big Worm, nah Im talking about Faizon Love who is sending some real tough shots at Sean Carter, rap landed Jay-Z.

Fazizon Love sat down with DJ Vlad for an interview and he had a lot to say about Jay-Z involvement in the rap world. He criticized Jay-Z for having such a huge influence over young listeners, but not living the lifestyle he rapped about. Love even blames Jay-Z for all of the violence that has most recently taken the lives of young rappers.

He called Jigga a puppet.

“Can you imagine Jay-Z fighting somebody in the streets? Somebody slap him, taking his cocaine, what he going [to] do?” which is a direct reference to DeHaven’s interview with Vlad where he revealed Jay was robbed for some jewelry which he had to retrieve for him.

If you asked me just because you wasn’t the type to be involved in a fight doesn’t mean you don’t have a drug dealing history, maybe theres some thing you just don’t do! Maybe altercations was never Jay-Zs thing, I mean come on Solange slapped him in an elevator and nothing happened. Just Saying. I still rock with HOV

What do you think? Check out the interview below

Courtesy of hiphopwired.com

Follow ya Radio Bae @thedopedixon

[ione_media_gallery id=”3496883″ overlay=”true”]