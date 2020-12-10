Hunter Biden’s Taxes Under Investigation, Outgoing President Donald Trump Reacts

President Donald Trump has revived one of his many targets in stating his case that the presidential election was rigged in Hunter Biden. The son of President-Elect Joe Biden announced that he’s under federal investigation for taxes, prompting an expected response from Trump who believes it could have aided his claims that the election was rigged.

In a statement, Hunter Biden, 50, offered a statement regarding the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Delaware’s intentions to investigate his tax affairs.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” the statement read.

The Office of the President-Elect also issued a statement, writing, “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

The younger Biden became the target of Trump and conservative pundits due to claims of alleged shady dealings in Ukraine and other foreign entities.

While the charges made from that side have yet to produce any actionable evidence of wrongdoing, the rallying cry from the right suggests that there was measurable hope that the chatter would damage President-Elect Biden’s chances in November at the polls, similarly to the overbaked claims of former candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

Trump naturally seized on this moment as an appeal to his base and added to his continuing challenge to the election results, using his preferred vehicle of Twitter to take his digs.

If you’re looking for Election Rigging, look no further. That’s what this is. They kept information from the public in order to influence the outcome of the Election. They RIGGED it,” Trump tweeted, quoting Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

—

Photo: Getty

Hunter Biden’s Taxes Under Investigation, Outgoing President Donald Trump Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: