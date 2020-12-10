Gabby Sidibe Claps Back At Twista For Reposting A Fat-Shaming Meme On Instagram

Rapper Twista is speaking out on the viral meme he posted of Academy Award-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe after sharing it on his Instagram page earlier this week. The image/or meme portrays the star as option A in a photo next to another photo of the Instagram model Bernice Burgos as option B. After followers condemned the meme for being an attempt at fat-shaming Sidibe, he has apologized in an exclusive with The ShadeRoom, calling it “an honest mistake.”

Claiming that he only reshared the image from Facebook, the “Overnight Celebrity” rapper said, “my apologies to anyone that took offense to it.”

In regards to Sidibe, he said, “I don’t know her directly but my sincere apologies to her.”

However, this apology was seemingly too little too late considering both Sidibe and her fiancé both had time to see the post on Twista’s page and comment on it before it was taken down.

In the now-deleted post, which you can see here, Sidibe commented “Wow. I um… gee. @twistagmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005. But good luck with option B!” Meanwhile, fiancé Brandon Frankel shadily commented “C YOU NEED A JOB.”

What Twista fails to realize is that whether he was the creator of the meme or not is beside the point. It’s about the disrespect. The image asks “WHO YALL CHOOSING… N dont lie,” and had notes like “makes 30 a hour,” “own house,” “no kids” as option A for Sidibe, and characterized Burgos as “No Job,” “12k followers on ig,” and “3 kids 3bds” for option B. The post was an attempt to ask if one would go for an accomplished, independent woman who looks like Sidibe, or a woman with a lot of baggage and needs who looks like Burgos. Twista knew the tacky message the meme was attempting to convey, whether he knew the women used in it or not. It could be deemed a mistake for sure, but not an “honest” one.

The fact of the matter is, regardless of her size, Sidibe has been able to have an amazing run as an actress in Hollywood. With many roles under her belt thus far, she is miles away from her strong debut in the movie Precious, a character which people still try to attach her to and look at her as. While we love to see her clap back at the haters, she shouldn’t be dealing with comments on her size or looks from anyone — especially not from her peers in the entertainment industry.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

