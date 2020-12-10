Mayor Ginther Speaks on Club Shutdown & the Death of Casey Goodson Jr.

The city of Columbus has been trending in more ways than one with the events of this past weekend making headlines across the nation. A local club went viral and was temporarily shutdown after having 500 patrons and allegedly not following social distance guidelines. As well as the shooting death of 23 year old, Casey Goodson Jr., by the hands of a law enforcement officer. Your SheJay Divine Martino, spoke with Mayor Ginther and asked the tough questions.

Check out what Mayor Ginther had to say about the incidents:

