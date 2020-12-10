CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: Cleveland Browns Exempt From Ohio Curfew for Monday Night Game

The State of Ohio has now extended its curfew to reduce the further spread of COVID-19 through Jan. 2, 2021, but that won’t stop several sporting events from taking place and even allowing fans to attend.

Though the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew does not apply to those “getting food or medical care.”

Now, it appears that the upcoming Dec. 14 evening football matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, set to air as ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ event, is getting a ” variance,” along the Dec. 21 game with the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Primetime games that include a title game for the Cincinnati Bearcats and a championship game involving the Columbus Crew are also being exempt from the Ohio curfew.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine explains why some of those sporting events are getting variances.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“The start times of these games are dictated by national television contracts and as a result, the games will not be finished until after that 10 p.m. curfew,” DeWine said. “These events have run consistently with protocols we are asking all Ohioans to follow. Spectators at these events wear their masks, they are socially distanced, there’s added safety that they are in a large venue and they are held outside.”

Gov. DeWine also took to Twitter explaining more of the sporting events and state curfew:

Despite allowing fans to attend during the extension, facial covering and physical distancing is still highly encouraged.

 

