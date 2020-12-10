CLOSE
Shirley Sherrod Is Why Tom Vilsack As Agriculture Secretary Is A ‘Slap In The Face To Black Americans’

Obama's UDSA secretary fired Shirley Sherrod under false pretenses that exposed racism at the federal agency.

Shirley Sherrod Meets With Vilsack About New Job With USDA

Shirley Sherrod and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack pictured at a news conference at the Department of Agriculture, Aug. 24, 2010. | Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

The news that former U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack has been designated to return to that cabinet position under Joe Biden‘s administration confirmed the worst suspicions for civil rights leaders and industry advocates who had been lobbying for a Black person to be nominated.

Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge was their consensus preferred USDA candidate, but on Tuesday it was announced that she would instead be nominated to serve as the next secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

It proved to be somewhat of a bittersweet announcement that, on one hand, still meant Biden’s cabinet would continue to “look like America,” a reference to his pledge to have a diverse set of the president’s closest advisers that he is making good on. However, on the other hand, it also signaled that Biden would instead nominate Vilsack, who led the USDA during both of President Barack Obama‘s terms, but not without controversy.

In this case, Vilsack’s primary offense was the 2010 firing of Shirley Sherrod, a Black woman who served as the USDA’s Georgia Director of Rural Development. And it wasn’t just that he fired her, it was also how he fired her and the circumstances surrounding her firing.

Vilsack, who has maintained Sherrod resigned and wasn’t fired, apparently decided that a nefariously edited a 38-second video clip provided by Andrew Breitbart — for whom the racist, right-wing online news site is named — was proof enough that Sherrod was no longer fit to do her job. The footage contained expertly spliced portions of an address she gave to the NAACP during which she told an anecdote of meeting with a white farmer who needed federal help. The snippet was edited to have her say that she did not give the white farmer “the full force of what I could do” after he asked for assistance.

Breitbart said her comments in the video amounted to racial discrimination because she denied services to the white farmer.

Agriculture Secretary Vilsack Addresses The Firing Of USDA Worker Sherrod

After Vilsack met with members of the Congressional Black Caucus about Sherrod’s firing in 2010, Maxine Waters’ side-eye says it all. | Source: Brendan Smialowski / Getty

Vilsack, without seeing the unedited video or reading her address’ full text, demanded her resignation.

However, the full, unedited video was later published showing that Sherrod actually told the audience she was able to use the encounter as a learning mechanism in the broader context of race relations and felt even more compelled to help the white farmer.

When Vilsack was able to wipe the egg off his face, Sherrod rebuffed offers from him and Obama to reinstate her employment in a role that was in a completely different capacity from the one she had been working.

“I’m not so sure that going back to the department is the thing to do,” Sherrod said at the time.

It was in that context that NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson made a direct appeal Wednesday to Biden to consider someone other than Vilsack to be his USDA secretary. Johnson was one of multiple civil rights leaders meeting with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to express concerns and priorities for the incoming administration. He suggested nominating Vilsack would be insulting to Black people twofold, according to audio from the meeting that was leaked and published on the Intercept’s “Deconstructed” podcast.

“Vilsack could have a disastrous impact on voters in Georgia,” Johnson said in a nod to the contentious Senate runoff races scheduled to culminate in two crucial elections early next month.

The implication was that if Vilsack is Biden’s guy, Georgia voters (read: Black voters) may take it as a personal affront. After all, Black voters are the ones largely credited with securing Biden’s election in the state whose electoral college votes all but sealed the general election. Without the support of Black voters on Jan. 5, it’s doubtful that Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will win their elections, a prospect that would give Republicans a coveted majority in the U.S. Senate and complicate at least the first two years of Biden’s presidency.

Just to make sure his point was understood, Johnson added: “Shirley Sherrod is a civil rights legend.”

Black Farmers' Group Calls On Vilsack To Resign In Wake Of Sherrod Scandal

Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association President Tom Burrell held a news conference in front of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to demand Vilsack’s resignation in 2010 over Sherrod’s firing. | Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Aside from that unfortunate stain on Vilsack’s tenure, the USDA — on his watch — also misrepresented data that covered up racial discrimination against Black farmers and ultimately led to the loss of crucial land they used for growing crops.

It was in that same vein that the Black Professionals in Food and Agriculture — an organization working to promote, advance and ensure representation of Black policy professionals in the food and agriculture sector — expressed urgency for having Black representation within and leading the USDA.

“We’ve failed to achieve adequate representation in the food and agriculture industry workforce,” the group wrote for NewsOne in a recently published op-ed. “Instead, we have heard the dog whistle of ‘urban’ and ‘rural’ as code for Black and White, respectively. The reality is there are many rural communities with large minority populations. For them, USDA is the only game in town.”

(Reminder: HUD‘s secretary-designate is Fudge, a Black woman who said just last month, “You know, it’s always ‘we want to put the Black person in Labor or HUD.’”)

All of the above prompted Varshini Prakash, the executive director of the Sunrise Movement, an agriculture-minded anti-climate change group, to resent the implication of Vilsack returning to lead the USDA.

“Vilsack’s term at the USDA under Obama was particularly disgraceful for Black farmers,” Prakash said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. “If Biden appoints Vilsack to lead the USDA, it would be a slap in the face to Black Americans who delivered the election to Joe Biden. Vilsack failed Black farmers before – it’s not necessary to give him another shot when other candidates are well qualified for the role.”

UPDATED: 10:20 a.m. ET, Dec. 10 -- Susan Rice will lead the White House Domestic Policy Council, according to a report by POLITICO. Rice, Barack Obama's former national security adviser was initially vetted by President-elect Joe Biden for the role of vice president and also made the short-list for Secretary of State. Rice brings with her decades of experience in foreign policy as a former Ambassador to the U.N. Rice will work alongside political leaders to ensure the Biden-Harris administration's domestic policy decisions and programs are implemented according to the president's agenda. The position does not require a Senate confirmation. https://twitter.com/Amy_Siskind/status/1337057159742418960?s=20 Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge has been picked to be the next U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, according to a new report. The highly influential former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus was rumored to be angling to lead the Department of Agriculture, but President-Elect Joe Biden signaled he'd prefer her at HUD. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to lead the federal housing agency. https://twitter.com/tylerpager/status/1336433973946437632?s=20 On Monday, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin was selected by Biden to lead the Department of Defense, Politico reported Monday night. If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black secretary of defense. Axios reported last month that Austin was a longshot candidate. Austin made the cut amid Biden getting pressure from Black and Latino leaders for him to name more minorities to his cabinet. It was unclear if that compelled Biden to act. However, according to Politico, former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson -- another Black man -- was seen as a risky pick because of his record as part of President Barack Obama's administration. Scroll down to find more information about Austin. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who served as ambassador to Liberia and as director-general of the Foreign Service, as well as assistant secretary for African affairs, was nominated to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations, making her the first and only Black candidate in his cabinet. https://twitter.com/flywithkamala/status/1330721568641708032?s=20 However, Politico reported that "it was not immediately clear if Biden intends to put the position in his Cabinet" since doing so could make her confirmation harder with a Republican-majority Senate. Thomas-Greenfield joins the following cabinet nominees: Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; John Kerry, climate envoy; Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security; Avril Haines; Director of National Intelligence; Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary; and Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. There's a multitude of positions yet to be named. The President-Elect has vowed to assemble a group of e1xecutive leaders for the government's federal departments that “looks like America,” an ambiguous pledge that, between the lines, carries the connotation of appointing people who reflect the evolving racial makeup of the United States' ever-browning population. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. However, Black folks make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, a statistic that suggests Biden could keep his word by appointing only two Black people, which is just about 13 percent of the 15 cabinet positions. With Thomas-Greenfield, he would be halfway to meeting that quota. With that said, there are still a good number of Black people reportedly under consideration to serve in Biden's cabinet. Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond officially joined the Biden administration last week after it was announced he would serve as a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, which is not a cabinet position. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1328468744667099138?s=20 As it stands now, Donald Trump has had just one single Black person on his cabinet for his entire first term. But Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has left plenty to be desired in that position, to put it mildly, possibly placing pressure on Biden to not just replace him with a competent HUD secretary but also one who is Black. In fact, considering Trump has been openly racist against Black people while camouflaging that truth by nominally championing criminal justice reform and touting low Black unemployment numbers he inherited from President Barack Obama, Biden could potentially feel the pressure to name more than just two Black people to lead multiple cabinet positions after Black voters came out in historic numbers to help secure his election win. Biden's win has already made sure the country will have its first Black vice president, a post that has never been held by a woman until Kamala Harris is sworn-in to the post in January. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Now, as the Trump administration all but disintegrates into irrelevance during Trump's lame-duck period of his presidency, people are looking to the future to see who will be Biden's most trusted advisers and lead the 15 cabinet departments past the ruins in which they've effectively been left. Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. Most recently, the Associated Press reported that Biden's transition team is stacked with Black policy leaders. And while ongoing nationwide protests against racism and police violence are demanding racial equality, there may not be any bigger stage for that to happen than the one on which Biden announces who he's decided to nominate to serve in his cabinet. As such, scroll down and keep reading to find the names of Black people who are not only rumored as being under consideration but also the roles for which they're reportedly being considered. At the end of the day, one thing is abundantly clear that cannot be said about the outgoing administration: They're all fully competent.

Shirley Sherrod Is Why Tom Vilsack As Agriculture Secretary Is A ‘Slap In The Face To Black Americans’  was originally published on newsone.com

