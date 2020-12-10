Cassie Announces Expecting 2nd Baby

Continue reading Teyana Taylor Says She’s Retiring From Music, Twitter Fans Rally Around Her

Teyana Taylor Says She's Retiring From Music, Twitter Fans Rally Around Her

[caption id="attachment_935841" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: 2020HHA / Getty[/caption] Teyana Taylor deserves all the flowers that she has received over the course of her career, combining her vocal talent with a sharp fashion sense that stands out in a crowded field. However, the New York songstress is stepping away to retire from music but fans aren't ready to see her go. At just 29, Taylor definitely has more in the tank and proved so with her third studio release, The Album, which dropped over the summer. Taking to Instagram, Taylor shared her Spotify Wrapped stats and thanked her supporters for showing up for her but still stating that she feels underappreciated. From Instagram: Wow, who did that? Y’all did that! 🥺Thank you 💗 I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the “machine”, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol.. I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world! To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know 🤎 all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open...either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup😜🤎😘 If the words from her Instagram caption do indeed ring true, she leaves behind a strong body of work that all being in 2008 with the track "Google Me" with Star Trak Entertainment onto her time with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music imprint. Cardi B expressed her disdain at the news Taylor is retiring and she speaks for us and many others via her words. "If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor’s album it’s my favorite of 2020. I swear she really got the best album this year. I hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good," Cardi tweeted. Ditto to that. We hope that this is just a temporary hold and she'll be back to bless the masses. Either way, her fans are going up for Teyana Taylor in a big way on Twitter and we've got the reactions below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CIYc11khhYh/ -- Photo: Getty