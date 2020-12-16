Chicago Rapper CupcakKe Takes Shots at Over 20 Rappers on “How to Rob (Remix)”

In a nod to the likes of 50 Cent’s 1999 debut single “How to Rob,” and the many other classics over the years, Chicago rapper CupcakKe has called out more than 20 rappers in her latest “How to Rob” (Remix) and has the internet buzzing, mainly due to the Megan Thee Stallion line. What are your thoughts on the track?

got you with a snippet + the reason why Swae Lee is offering up a $20K reward for anyone that can help him in a major way!