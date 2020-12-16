Big Sean’s New Visual For “Body Language” Is Heavy On The 90’s Movie Vibes!

I will be the first to admit, nothing is like classic films, especially from the 90’s! These days it seems like more and more artists are tapping into “old school” vibes to find inspiration and ideas.

This time, Detroit rapper, Big Sean has found heavy inspiration from some of our favorite 90’s romance movies like, Poetic Justice, Waiting to Exhale and The Best Man to name a few. With help from songstress and long time on and off girlfriend, Jhene Aiko, crooner, TyDollaSign, as well as some long time friends, the finished product does not disappoint.

“Body Language” is off Big Sean’s Detroit 2 album. And the smooth and sultry song seemingly meshes well with the throwback vibes Sean is channeling. It gets a lil steamy between Sean and Jhene (of course) and yet somehow is still real player with features from Ty.

In the video you can expect to see remade scenes from Poetic Justice, Waiting to Exhale, Love Jones and The Best Man.

Detroit 2 dropped back in September and the album made its way to debut at #1 on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart.

