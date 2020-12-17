Diva’s Daily Dirt: CARDI B Stars In New Facebook Series, ‘Cardi Tries___”

CARDI B Stars In New Facebook Series, ‘Cardi Tries___”
Cardi just gifted us with the Christmas gift we never knew we needed! The Grammy winning rapper just announced her new series, ‘Cardi Tries___’ which launches today on Facebook!
Cameras roll as #CardiTries things outside of her comfort zone like stunt car racer, ballerina, firefighter, and teacher just to name a few. We can also expect cameos from other actors, athletes and other professionals. New episodes drop today through February 4, 2021.
Fans can enjoy the show in real-time over video calls with friends on IG, Messenger and Messenger Rooms via Watch Together.
Lil BABY Helps Throw Birthday Party For George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna
Lil Baby putting on for the city and for the kids! On Wednesday, the rapper funded George Floyd’s daughter Gianna’s 7th birthday party! The ‘Bigger Picture’ rapper pulled up to the LOL Surprise Dolls themed party at Atlanta’s Pink Hotel with other celebrity guest: Jackson, Future and Rayshard Brooks.
“This is a very difficult time for my daughter. We’re very grateful that our extended family is creating such a special experience for Gianna on her first birthday without her father.” Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington, told Forbes.
