T.I. Calls Father Daughter Time, Thot Prevention Hours

So the king sat down with 21 Savage on his “expediTIously” show to discuss a few things. One topic that came into question was the importance of a father and daughter relationship.

21 Savage answered with how he’s going to be more protective of his daughters than his sons, T.I. jumped in to say “cause sons cants get pregnant”.

WOW! So spending time with your father will keep your daughter off the pole is what T.I. carries on to say. While 21 Savage simplifies spending time with his daughter will help her to understand real love.

I don’t agree with T.I., Father daughter time is necessary but that does not mean a mans daughter will never think about or even trying stripping. Hey she may just have a knack for wanting to have a few men in her life.

What do you think? is Father Daughter time really going to prevent a girl from becoming a thot?

Courtesy of the Jasmine Brand