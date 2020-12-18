Halle Berry Says Its A Cardinal Sin, to Date a Friends Ex

When it comes to relationships theres is just some things that you don’t do. Dating your friends ex is one of the biggest No Nos in the books. You cannot be a friend to someone and date the person they were once seeing. They’re are a few rules that should not be broken in a friendship, this one in particular was name the cardinal sin by Halle Berry.

Halle Berry is agreeing with that RULE!

“Never! Never!” Berry exclaimed after the pair received a question asking if she would ever go out with a “friend’s ex-boyfriend or ex-husband.”

“I would definitely not date any of your exes,” Flores quipped, to which the star replied, “Well, you wouldn’t want to.”

“That’s a cardinal sin. You don’t date your bestie’s exes,” Berry continued. “If I know you, I’m not dating your past nothing ’cause that’s just not cool.”

Would you ever date your Friends Ex?