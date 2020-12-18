Cleveland Cavaliers Announce New Banner Going Up on Sherwin-Williams Building

A new Cleveland Cavaliers banner is set to go up in Downtown Cleveland near Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse shortly after New Year’s.

The design got approval to have it put up on the main global headquarters of Sherwin-Williams alongside Ontario Street.

The banner — which reads FOR THE LOVE. FOR THE LAND– received unanimous approval when it was presented to the City of Cleveland Planning Commission on Friday, the Cavs said. “The banner art symbolizes a reflection of a community presented through a lens of diversity, inclusion and equity. It is an invitation, a rally cry, a call to action to embrace unity and come together in a common bond of love for each other and our city. Depicted with a diverse representation of hands on a basketball, the message speaks to the power of teamwork.”

FOR THE LOVE. FOR THE LAND. Under the direction of Cavs Creative Director @DanielArsham, we’re proud to unveil a new banner to hang on @SherwinWilliams global headquarters wall to inspire unity, community through a lens of diversity & inclusion. DETAILS: https://t.co/44qx8ips2W pic.twitter.com/rfmyYdasj1 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 18, 2020

Expect to see the new banner in Downtown Cleveland around mid-January in 2021.

