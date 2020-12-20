Another year is coming to a close, which means plenty of year-end playlists are already being shared. Some lists tend to carry more weight—like that of the United States’ last legitimate President, Barack Obama.

Spotify gets the distinction of housing Obama’s curated playlist. President 44’s favorite cuts from 2020 include notable Hip-Hop hits like Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage Remix” (which is first) and Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture.” Other rap joints that made the cut include Goodie’s Mob’s “4 My PPL,” Travis Scott’s “Franchise,” featuring Young Thug & M.I.A., Gunna’s “Sun Came Out,” and J. Cole’s “The Climb Back.”

Not a single cut from Griselda, though? Clearly we gotta put Sasha Obama up on game. Props for including the late, great Mac Miller’s “Blue World,” though.

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

Anyway, to call the list diverse would be an understatement since it includes joints like Bruce Springsteen’s latest single “Ghosts,” Bad Bunny’s “La Difícil” and Jhené Aiko’s “Summer 2020.”

You can take a listen to Barack Obama’s Songs of the Year 2020 RIGHT HERE via Spotify’s Higher Ground Hub. Check out the full tracklist below.

Barack Obama Shares 2020 Playlist, Includes Lil Baby, J. Cole, Travis Scott & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

