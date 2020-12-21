Allow Me To Reintroduce Myself: Mulatto Confirms Name Change Is Coming

It seems that Mulatto has been taking notes from feedback over her name, so much so she’s agreed to change it.

During an interview with The Shaderoom, the “Queen of Da Souf” has publicly declared that she is changing her name after being dragged online and after critics began labeled a “colorist” over it’s origin.

“I’m not a colorist, but the internet gon’ do what they do, I can’t convince people that already don’t like me otherwise so I’m not gonna have a stroke about it,” Mulatto said. “That’s why I’m doing my little part on the back end like learning about today, and talk about the name change and stuff like that, to also dead it on my end because I feel like that kinda contributes to that.”

In regards to what her new stage name will be, the 21-year old ATLien states that she’s considering new monikers but hasn’t settled on one just yet.

“It’s still in the works, like, people gotta understand too that, at this level in an artist’s career that’s not just something that happens overnight,” she said. “Or, it’s not something that even happens period because it’s so much money and investments on the line when you do that; but it’s definitely in the works, like, I’m considering it for sure.”

While Mulatto has made her intentions on changing her name clear, the “MuWop” rapper revealed in a separate interview with HotNewHipHop, that the name “wasn’t worth it” anymore after revealing that maturity and the current political climate has her looking at the name from a different perspective.

“The older I get, you know, just the state of the world right now with Donald Trump being the president – well not for long, but him being the President– police brutality, just reaching a point where the world is fed up. I was out on the frontline marching for victims of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole. To me, you get to a point where [the name] is not worth it anymore,” Mulatto said. “I don’t know. Your intention is kind of being misinterpreted. So it’s like you’ve got to self reflect and go back to the drawing board. I don’t know my final decision yet, but I’m definitely at the drawing board right now for sure.”

Check out Mulatto’s full interview with The Shaderoom below.

Allow Me To Reintroduce Myself: Mulatto Confirms Name Change Is Coming was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: