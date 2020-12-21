E-40 “MOB,” Lil Durk “Backdor” & More | Daily Visuals 12.21.20

Over the weekend E-40 and Too $hort put on a helluva show for Hip-Hop heads when they turnt up and churned out some OG hits during their Verzuz battle, and today Fonzarelli drops some new work for his repeat customers.

In his latest visuals to “MOB,” 40 rolls in a classic whip and once again flexes his dancing skills while sipping on adult juice while with his boys in a parking lot. Don’t drink and drive, kids.

From the old school to the new, Lil Durk continues to carry Chiraq on his back and in his clip for “Backdoor” flexes more ice than an eskimo and enough stacks of cash to build an igloo on his cold block.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Fetty Wap, NLE Choppa, and more.

E-40 – “MOB”

LIL DURK – “BACKDOOR”

FETTY WAP – “KLASSIC”

J STONE FT. E-40 – “HELLA TOASTED”

NLE CHOPPA – “JIGGIN”

BIG QUIS FT. ICEWEAR VEEZO – “FIST PUMPIN”

YUNG BLEU FT. DRAKE – “YOU’RE MINES STILL”

CMO MARCELLO – “LOST FILES”

POPP HUNNA FT. LIL UZI VERT – “ADDERALL”

A.CHAL FT. GUNNA – “HOLLYWOOD LOVE”

