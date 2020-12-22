Watch: Coming 2 America Trailer Features Fresh Faces & Classic Comedy

The Coming 2 America trailer dropped today and fans are eager for its release to Amazon Prime next year. Set in the royal country of Zamunda, the trailer opens up with picturesque views of the country and all of its luxury. The newly-crowned King Akeem played by Eddie Murphy and his right hand man Semmi played by Arsenio Hall embark on a comical journey back to the Queens, New York where it all began. Now, the two aren’t going to find true love for Prince Akeem, but his long lost son instead.

The second coming of the classic Black film comes to Amazon Prime on March 5. The new royal film starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, and James Earl Jones welcomes a new roster of talent including Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, and Teyana Taylor. The trailer looks hilariously entertaining with this celebrity stacked list of talent.

The movie recruited a few of Hollywood’s biggest names to assist behind the scenes as well. Kenya Barris worked alongside comedy writers best known for SNL and their previous work with Eddie Murphy in the original Coming To America and The Nutty Professor, David Sheffield and Barry W. Blaustein. Famous costume designer, who’s work for Black Panther landed in museums, Ruth E. Carter is responsible for the beautiful costumes in the film.

Classic characters from the barbershop and Queens community are once again played by Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall created by comedic legend Murphy himself. Their talent shines bright in the trailer as it features the number of characters played by Murphy and Hall welcoming the Prince of Zamunda back to the neighborhood.

The film builds great anticipation three months before its release to Amazon Prime. Fans react on social media with excitement and great expectation. Some fans hope the new film doesn’t disappoint after following a staple Black film. By the looks of this trailer, the film will be both nostalgic and entertaining with a brand new cast of talent.

can’t lie, i’m excited to see what sexual chocolate has been up to #Coming2America pic.twitter.com/g1Lts4F2w2 — Mbithi Masya (@mbithi) December 22, 2020

All I know is Patrice better be in #Coming2America. 1988 City Girl. pic.twitter.com/8qWDZztaiE — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) December 19, 2020

Iono If I Wanna See This Or Not 🧐 #Coming2America pic.twitter.com/8npygurrPE — 🇭🇹 HoodratRobins 🇭🇹 (@Bawa_Sadjifo) December 22, 2020

Are you cautiously optimistic for the sequel? Find out next year in the comfort of your living room. Coming 2 America premieres March 5, 2021 to Amazon Prime. Watch the trailer below.

Watch: Coming 2 America Trailer Features Fresh Faces & Classic Comedy was originally published on globalgrind.com

