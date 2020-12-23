Big Rings: The Los Angeles Lakers Championship Bling Honor Kobe Bryant & Social Justice Movement

The NBA is back…already. Like any other season, the previous season’s champs kicked things off by getting their rings.

The Los Angeles Lakers officially got crowned in a ring ceremony before tip-off of their opening-night matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The ceremony was unconventional thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic this country is still battling, so the team got their championship bling in an empty building. To make up for that, the Lakers organization improvised by having chosen first responders and players the families to present the rings virtually and announced they would do it all over again when fans are allowed back in the arena.

Once they got the rings, we could see on our televisions each ring was pretty blinged-out. Speaking with ESPN, famed jewelry designer, Jason Arsasheben better known as Jason of Beverly Hills, revealed the rings had some very cool details or, as he likes to call them, “easter eggs.”

These rings signify the Lakers’ 17th NBA championship and honor the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and who tragically died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers. The rings, which were designed in record time due to the NBA coming back so soon, feature a black mamba encircling every player’s jersey number. The ring also features a first-of-its-kind detachable top that reveals another Kobe tribute, his 8 and 24 jerseys that hang in the Staples Center’s rafters.

That’s not all. The rings also honor the social justice movement the NBA players wanted to focus on while in the bubble by etching the word “unity” into every ring. Other dope touches include 17 purple amethyst stones making an L and weighing .95 carats to signify the 95 long days the Lakers endured in the bubble. The 17, of course, signify the Lake Show’s 17th chip. Plus, each ring features the Lakers playoff slogan, “Leave A Legacy,” emblazoned in gold in Lebron James‘ handwriting.

The ring weighs 16.45 carats and features an astounding 804 stones, easily surpasses the value of last year’s championship rings becoming “the most valuable NBA championship ring in history with the most amount of diamond carat weight than any other ring in history,” according to Arasheben. Don C was also instrumental in helping the jeweler design the rings.

The L.A. native and life-long Laker fan who had dreams of being a member of the team before becoming a jeweler is no stranger to designing championship rings for the team. He was contracted to design the Lakers’ back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010 with Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. He also made three championship rings for the Golden State Warriors.

It should come as no surprise he put his foot in this design and cause you can definitely see his love for the organization went into each ring. You can peep the championship hardware for yourself below.

Photo: Harry How / Getty

Big Rings: The Los Angeles Lakers Championship Bling Honor Kobe Bryant & Social Justice Movement was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Power 107.5: