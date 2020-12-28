NYC DA Urged To Charge White Woman Who ‘Attacked’ Jazz Musician, Teen Son In Viral Video

The Manhattan district attorney was being called on to charge a white woman who allegedly assaulted a famous jazz musician after she racially profiled his teenage son in an incident recorded on video last week in New York City. The video showed the unidentified white woman getting her “Karen” on by falsely accusing the 14-year-old of stealing her iPhone before she “attacked” his father, Keyon Harrold Jr., in the lobby of a hotel.
The unfortunate episode went down at the upscale Arlo SoHo hotel on Saturday as Harrold and his son came downstairs for breakfast. That’s when they say the woman approached them and accused Harrold’s son of stealing from her even though she had no proof to back up her allegation. Harrold began recording on his own phone.
Her language suggested that she was holding the child against his will before she allegedly grabbed and tackled the young boy. She also allegedly scratched Harrold. The hotel’s manager seemingly defended the white woman and took her side in the matter even though she wasn’t even a guest there. Her phone was later found in an Uber.
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said on Monday that he and Harrold’s parents were urging Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. to charge the woman. Crump tweeted that they wanted the white woman charged with assault and battery.
Join us in sending a clear message that hateful, racially motivated behavior is unacceptable. Email Manhattan DA Cy Vance Jr. and urge him to charge the woman who attacked Keyon Harrold Jr: https://t.co/yVEOt0xs5h
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 28, 2020
“As this year of racial awareness is drawing to a close, it’s deeply troubling that incidents like this one, in which a Black child is viewed as and treated like a criminal, continue to happen. Compounding the injustice, the hotel manager defaulted to calling on 14-year-old Keyon to prove his innocence, documenting that we have two justice systems in America and that Black people are treated as guilty until proven innocent,” Crump said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. “We strongly urge Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. to bring assault and battery charges against this woman to send the message that hateful, racially motivated behavior is unacceptable. This is what it will take to drive change. We also call for a civil rights investigation into the Arlo Hotel for its implicit bias in its treatment of Keyon.”
The incident was completely on-brand for 2020, which has given rise to the phenomenon known as Karening — white women exerting their privileges against Black and brown people even and especially if they’re in the wrong.
Crump has set up an online petition on his website and is asking people to sign their names to automatically generate an email to Vance urging him to charge the woman.
There is precedence for a Karen being charged criminally for her actions in New York City. A white woman named Amy Cooper was charged for filing a false police report against a Black man she falsely claimed was threatening her earlier this year. Vance eventually announced his office was investigating the incident before officially charging Cooper with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree, a misdemeanor.
That incident set off a firestorm of attention to similar incidents across the country, though not all of them have resulted in criminal charges.
SEE ALSO:
Video Shows Pennsylvania ‘Karen’ Call Lt. Governor’s Brazilian-Born Wife The N-Word
Video Shows Racist Woman Calling Cops On Black Joggers: ‘You Africans Are So (Expletive) Violent’
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People
1. Arlo SoHo Karen
1 of 25
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
2. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
2 of 25
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
3. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
3 of 25
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
4. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument4 of 25
5. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
5 of 25
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
6. St. Louis 'Karen'6 of 25
7. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men
7 of 25
8. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
8 of 25
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
9. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video
9 of 25
Kondescending Kunty Kristy AKA Karen pic.twitter.com/qBHivipJ2j— 👸 You Can Call Me ‘Queen (@OutOfFucksQueen) June 28, 2020
10. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
10 of 25
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
11. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait11 of 25
12. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’12 of 25
13. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
13 of 25
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
14. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"14 of 25
15. Karen's husband
15 of 25
16. Karen's other husband16 of 25
17.
17 of 25
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
18.
18 of 25
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
19.
19 of 25
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Tax the Wealth, All of It. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
20.
20 of 25
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
21.
21 of 25
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
22.22 of 25
23.
23 of 25
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
24.
24 of 25
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
25.
25 of 25
NYC DA Urged To Charge White Woman Who ‘Attacked’ Jazz Musician, Teen Son In Viral Video was originally published on newsone.com