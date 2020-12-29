Boost Your Credit Score Doing These 5 Things!

Hey if there is one thing I took charge of throughout this pandemic it was fixing my credit! I cannot stress enough how when I wanted to get approved for something, a new car a new house I always seemed to get the short end of the stick because I had BAD or No credit.

Well no more of that for me, I’m a few points away from having a 700+ and nothing is going to get in the way of me being able to get what I want when I want.

If you have bad credit you can do these NEXT 5 steps to see if it will give a BOOST to your credit score.

Sign up for Experian Boost on Experian.com Dispute Negative Marks on your Credit Report Pay credit card debt to 30% or under Check your scores anytime anywhere without paying for it Trim up to $720 off of your Bills

Gain discipline, and remain consistent when it comes to what you spend, how you spend. Remember necessity over want and you’ll be on your way to building you some credit!

Whats your credit score? You need to know it