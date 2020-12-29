Troy Ave “The Angela Story,” NBA YoungBoy “Steady” & More | Daily Visuals 12.29.20

With all the wildness that’s been going on in 2020 we completely forgot that Troy Ave is still out and about enjoying his best life as he awaits trial for the Irving Plaza incident of 2016.

But until the man has his day in court, the Brooklyn rapper continues to get his grizzly on with some new visuals to “The Angela Story” in which Troy tells a tale of a love affair gone sideways. BBD told y’all never trust a big butt in a smile decades ago, but y’all don’t listen.

NBA YoungBoy meanwhile gets ready for all the smoke while flossing buckets of ice on his chest for his clip to “Steady.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mic Johnson Jr. featuring DV Alias Khryst, D Smoke and Sir, and more.

TROY AVE – “THE ANGELA STORY”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “STEADY”

MIC JOHNSON JR. FT DV ALIAS KHRYST – “GET WIT ME”

D SMOKE & SIR – “CLOSER TO GOD”

YOUNG MOE – “ON ME”

JERREAU – “PARIS DREAMS”

