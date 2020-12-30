Remembering the Year of 2020!

Before we jump right into 2021, lets take glance back at the year that has affected our lives forever. The year that brought upon pandemic and took Legends after Legends away from us.

Like who really thought that Kobe Bryant would leave all of us so soon, then followed Pop Smoke, and shortly after those two deaths came the coronavirus.

Whew! 2020 is the year that quarantine radio was our source of entertainment or how every award show became virtual. Not to mention that a lot of people were put out of work, and some had to even work from home. We really see how much the government care about AMERICA.

A year where BLACK LIVES MATTER became more than just words on a shirt, but action placed behind it. A year where IG Celebs really took off and instead of wearing clothes getting a BBL is whats trending. But don’t stop there, check out the list below about how #AintShitFunny in 2020.

What are some notable moments from you from 2020?