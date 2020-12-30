CLOSE
News One Exclusives
HomeNews One Exclusives

Joe Clark, The No-Nonsense High School Principal Immortalized In ‘Lean On Me,’ Dies At 82

NJ: Joe Clark Portrait

Source: Joe McNally / Getty

Joe Clark, the no-nonsense principal of a high school in New Jersey who gained notoriety for his bare-knuckles approach to education and was immortalized on the big screen in the Hollywood production, “Lean on Me,” has died at the age of 82. He died Tuesday following a long battle with an undisclosed illness, Clark’s family said in a press release.

Known for using extreme methods of communication in his prized Eastside High School in Paterson, New Jersey, Clark would routinely roam the hallways brandishing a bullhorn or baseball bat in an effort to both discipline and sow the seeds of learning into his student body — one that went from being ridden with truancy, drugs and crime to a group of straitlaced overachievers in the classroom.

Highly scrutinized at first, Clark’s tactics ultimately gained attention across the country equally for its unique style as well as its effectiveness with a predominately Black student population in a neglected city near his hometown of Newark.

Eastside High School principal Joe Clark holding bullhorn an

Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

While Clark was described as unorthodox, his brand of education administration drew on experience from his first job out of college: A U.S. Army Reserve Sergeant and Drill Instructor. That paved the way for his more than three decades in education, Clark’s family said.

“First serving as a Paterson grade school teacher and the Director of Camps and Playgrounds in Essex County, NJ, Clark soon found his calling in administration as Principal of PS 6 Grammar School,” Clark’s family said in the press release. “Under Clark’s command, the once failing school was transformed into the ‘Miracle of Carroll Street.’”

NJ: Joe Clark Portrait

Source: Joe McNally / Getty

When Clark was appointed to be the principal of Eastside High, he took extreme measures immediately. “In one day, he expelled 300 students for fighting, vandalism, abusing teachers, and drug possession and lifted the expectations of those that remained, continually challenging them to perform better,” the press release said before explaining the significance of Clark’s metaphorical use of a baseball bat: “a student could either strike out or hit a home run.”

The success at Eastside got the attention of Hollywood producers, who cast the venerable Morgan Freeman to portray Clark in the 1989 film, “Lean on Me,” which introduced movie-goers to the New Jersey school and its fearless principal.

Born in Rochelle, Georgia, on May 8, 1938, Clark moved to Newark when he was six years old and lived in New Jersey until he retired in 1989.

Clark is survived by his three children, Olympian and businesswoman Joetta Clark Diggs; Olympic Athlete and Director of Sports Business Development for the Bermuda Tourism Authority Hazel Clark; and athlete and Director of Track and Field and Cross Country at Stanford University Joe (J.J.) Clark, Jr.; as well as three grandchildren, Talitha, Jorell, and Hazel.

May he rest in the same power he enjoyed in life.

SEE ALSO:

John ‘Ecstasy’ Fletcher Of Legendary Hip-Hop Group Whodini, Dies At 56

‘Tiny’ Lister, Who Played Deebo In ‘Friday,’ Dies At 62

Shabba Doo

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

95 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

UPDATED: 1:50 p.m. ET, Dec. 30 -- While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. We commemorate some of the notable Black folks who have died in 2020 and pay homage to their contributions in life that will live on well after their deaths. Adolfo Quiñones, the hip-hop and breakdancing pioneer better known as Shabba Doo, has reportedly died at the age of 65. His fellow choreographer Toni Basil tweeted the unfortunate news on Dec. 30. https://twitter.com/Toni_Basil/status/1344312445708300290?s=20 Joe Clark, the no-nonsense principal of a high school in New Jersey who gained notoriety for his bare-knuckles approach to education and was immortalized on the big screen in the Hollywood production, “Lean on Me,” died Dec. 29 at the age of 82 following a long battle with an undisclosed illness. Ty Jordan, a star football player for the University of Utah, was killed after he shot himself on Christmas Day. While the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear, authorities believe the shooting was not intentional. Jordan, a freshman, was just 19 years old. Scroll down to read more about his life. https://twitter.com/pac12/status/1341473923355922432?s=20 John Fletcher, the rapper better known as "Ecstasy" from the hip-hop group Whodini, has reportedly died. His cause of death is unknown. Whodini helped forge rap into the mainstream in the 80's and were known as pioneers in the formation of the New Jack Swing sound. Fletcher's death was announced on Wednesday by The Roots' Questlove on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CJJnNKXBNpF/   Alfred Thomas Farrar, a former Tuskegee Airman died on Thursday in Virginia, according to his son Roy who confirmed his father's death to the Associated Press. Farrar, 99, passed days before his 100th birthday on December 26 and prior to a scheduled celebration to honor the service of the Tuskegee Airmen who were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps (AAC) during World War II. https://twitter.com/CBSThisMorning/status/1340975303380889600?s=20 Olympic gold medalist Arnie Robinson Jr., died at home on Dec. 2 in San Diego, according to The New York Times. He was 72. His son confirmed with the outlet that his death was the result of the coronavirus. He was described as “one of the greatest long jumpers in history.” https://twitter.com/nytsports/status/1339195601670590464?s=12 Noted civil rights activists and former Memphis city councilman Rev. James L. Netters Sr. died on Dec. 13, according to the Associated Press. He was 93. His cause of death was not immediately known, but was confirmed with a message on the Mount Vernon Baptist Church's website. Netters served as pastor for over 60 years and was one of the most prominent voices marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the sanitation workers strike in 1968. https://twitter.com/OfficialOPPF/status/1338200010043912194?s=20 Charley Pride, who broke racial barriers on his way to becoming a pioneering Black country music singer, has died Saturday at the age of 86. The cause of his death was reported as Covid-19, according to the Washington Post. https://twitter.com/JayBobbin1/status/1337862884622290946?s=20 Scroll down to read more about Pride's life. On Dec. 10 actor Tommy "Tiny" Lister died at the age of 62. Lister was most famously known for his notable role as "Deebo" in "Friday," where he re-imagined the trope of the neighborhood bully in modern comedies. Known for his large size and deep voice, Lister used his physicality to his advantage to bring a comedic element to the role. Lister went on to star in other culture classics like "The Fifth Element," and the, "The Dark Knight." He voiced the character Finnick in "Zootopia" as well. https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1337211383901917186?s=20 Actress and beloved cultural icon Natalie Desselle-Reid died on December 7. Family members shared with TMZ that she succumbed to a private battle with colon cancer. Desselle-Reid made a stake in Hollywood starring in "B.A.P.S." alongside Halle Berry and other notable Black films. Her friends and family continue to share their condolences on social media. https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1336033499925528576?s=20 Bruce Boynton, an important but often forgotten figure of the civil rights movement died from cancer on Nov. 23 at the age of 83. While enrolled at Howard University during his final year of law school Boynton was arrested in Richmond, Virginia after he refused to exit a "whites-only" section of a bus station restaurant. Boynton, along with his then-attorney, Thurgood Marshall, would go on to spark a series of events that eventually overturned the Jim Crow laws across the country and inspired the Freedom Riders movement. “There is a sadness. His was a tremendous life well lived. We’re happy he’s no longer in pain but I’m also amazed at his fight and his strength and that he continued to fight and write even after the initial diagnosis of cancer,” his daughter Carver Boynton told AL.com. https://twitter.com/TheKingCenter/status/1331111245928402946?s=20 David Dinkins made history in 1989 when he was elected the first Black mayor of New York City, beating out running mate Rudy Giuliani. The beloved and respected politician died Nov. 23, at the age of 93, just one month after the death of his wife Joyce. Dinkins pivotal election marked the first and last time a Black person held the highest local office in the Big Apple. https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1331115187617853440?s=20 Ben Watkins, who rose to fame while starring on a cooking contest reality TV show for children, died Nov. 16. He was only 14 years old. The cause of death was Angiomatoid Fibrous Histiocytoma, a rare form of cancer that mainly affects young people. There was an outpouring of condolences after the news of Watkins' death broke, including one from Gordon Ramsey, a chef who served as one of the judges on "Masterchef Junior," on which Watkins excelled. https://twitter.com/GordonRamsay/status/1328829531424174082?s=20 Scroll down to read more about Watkins. Bishop Harry Jackson, an evangelical pastor who advised Donald Trump as a candidate and president, died Nov. 9. His cause of death was not immediately reported and it was unclear what his age was. The Washington Post described the senior pastor at Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland, in part as "a rare Trump supporter in the majority black, Democratic stronghold of Prince George’s County." https://www.facebook.com/harryrjacksonjr/posts/3575884435803513 Jackson joined Trump in April to deliver an Easter blessing that was heavily focused on the coronavirus pandemic. He thanked Trump for his “insightful leadership” before going on to pray for “a mitigation of this plague, this disease. Let medical science come forth.” He closed his prayer by asking God to “give this great man, our President, and give the Vice President wisdom beyond their natural limitations. Give them insights so they can cover us, lead us, and bless us.” Prior to that, the sports world suffered back to back blows when baseball icon Lou Brock died Sept. 6 just about a week after college basketball coaching legend John Thompson's death. Brock was 81 years old. ESPN reminded readers that "Brock retired in 1979 as the single-season and all-time leader in stolen bases" and "was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1985." Thompson died Aug. 31 at the age of 78. He first started coaching high school before Georgetown University hired him in 1972, ultimately going on to become the first Black head coach to win an NCAA championship when Georgetown beat the University of Houston in 1985. Read more about his life here. Days earlier, actor Chadwick Boseman died after a yearslong battle with colon cancer. He died Aug. 28 at the age of 43. Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died following a brief battle with the coronavirus. He died July 30 at the age of 74. Cain, who was also the former chair of the Kansas City Federal Reserve as well as the one-time chief executive of the Godfather's Pizza chain, was a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump. He may have contracted the coronavirus after attending a heavily attended rally for Trump without wearing a mask. [caption id="attachment_3986777" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty[/caption]   Cain's death occurred on the same day that Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the iconic civil rights pioneer who went on to become one of the most powerful men in Congress, was being buried in Atlanta. Lewis died on July 17 at the age of 80 following a battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer that he announced late last year. You can read more about his legendary life by clicking here. https://twitter.com/tvonetv/status/1284331852996775938?s=20   Jas Waters, a television writer also known as "JasFly" who penned scripts for hit shows like "This Is Us," has died, according to reports. She was just 39 years old. Waters' death was confirmed by the verified Twitter account for "This Is Us," which tweeted on June 10 that "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP." Waters' cause of death was not announced. https://twitter.com/ThisIsUsWriters/status/1270819673416716293?s=20   Wes Unseld, the venerable NBA Hall of Fame player who was the star on the Washington Bullets' only championship team has died. The Washington Wizards announced that Unseld died June 2 "surrounded by family following lengthy health battles, most recently pneumonia." Unseld was 74 years old. Read the full statement below. https://twitter.com/WashWizards/status/1267813394003955714?s=20   Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, a former longtime butler who worked in the White House, died following complications from the coronavirus. He was 91 years old. Jerman served 11 presidents, including Barack Obama, the nation's first Black commander-in-chief. Fox News reported that "Jerman worked at the White House from 1957 to 2012 as a cleaner, a doorman, and butler."   Betty Wright, the award-winning R&B soul singer whose signature song went on to become a sampling standard in hip-hop music, died Sunday morning. She was 66 years old. Wright, whose cause of death was not immediately reported, had a career that spanned decades and evolved from its gospel roots to rhythm and blues to pop, the latter of which won her a pair of Grammy Awards. https://twitter.com/SonAndPop/status/1259509570390634498?s=20 As Bossip noted, Wright's hit song from 1971, "Clean Up Woman," has been sampled in music by contemporary artists ranging from Mary J Blige to Beyonce and still stands the test of time as a classic song in its own right. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpEVVNGtMaw Wright's death came after several other celebrated members of the Black music community also recently died. Legendary rock n' roll pioneer Little Richard died May 9 at the age of 87. The reports of his death followed that of iconic hip-hop executive Andre Harrell, who discovered Sean "Diddy" Combs. Harrell was 59 and died May 8. Another of the most recent deaths reported was for legendary soul singer Bill Withers. He was 81 years old. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwgggzBgJfM   Some other notable Black folks who have died this year include the legendary NBA champion Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was just 41 years old. Emergency personnel responded to the accident, but there were no survivors. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was on the helicopter along with seven other people who all died, as well. But there are others who died after living a full life of notable contributions to society, such as Katherine Johnson, the pioneering "Hidden Figures" NASA mathematician who died Feb. 24 at 101 years old. “She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote in a tweet when announcing her death. https://twitter.com/JimBridenstine/status/1231946829962584065 B. Smith, the restaurateur, lifestyle maven and esteemed businesswoman, died in February, according to her husband, Dan Gasby, who announced the news of his wife’s passing in a Facebook post. “It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith,” he wrote. “B. died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease in our home in Long Island, New York. She was 70.” https://www.facebook.com/100000189921296/posts/3575437569139205/ Up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, known for his record “Welcome To The Party” was shot and killed in Hollywood Hills on the morning of Feb. 19. The rapper was at a Hollywood Hills home that he may have been renting when at least four men were suspected of breaking into the property wearing hoodies and masks, according to law enforcement sources. Multiple fires were shot, striking and critically wounding the Brooklyn rapper. The men, who have not yet been identified, were seen fleeing the scene on foot. It is unclear Pop Smoke he knew his killers. However, it has been reported that there was a party or gathering at the home before the alleged home invasion took place. Pop Smoke was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead. He was 20 years old. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1230171435093483520?s=20 Famed actress Ja’Net DuBois, who played the role of Willona Woods on “Good Times,” died Feb. 18 at the age of 74. DuBois reportedly unexpectedly died in her sleep while at her Glendale, California home. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1230280909368127488?s=20   The new year began tragically with the suspected drug overdose death on Jan. 1 of Nick Gordon, who was most famous for his relationship with Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. He was only 30. Scroll down to learn more about some of the other notable Black folks who have died this year. SEE MORE:  Notable Deaths 2019 Notable Deaths 2018 Notable Deaths 2017

Joe Clark, The No-Nonsense High School Principal Immortalized In ‘Lean On Me,’ Dies At 82  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close