Finally the new year is here, and hopefully the year of 2021 will be good to us. After a very traumatic 2020 everyone is looking forward to brighter days. We have had to adapt to new ways of living, but one of the many things that does not change, are the dates, and on those dates falls some sort of National Celebration.

January 2nd is the national day for a buffet or should I just say “National Buffet Day,” which recognizes a popular dining destination for Americans. Buffets offer a variety section of food for one or families to choose from.

Celebrate today by going to your favorite buffet and grabbing something to eat. Take a large group of people since buffets are generally used for larger crowds.

Whats one of your favorite buffets?